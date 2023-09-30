FGR destroys drugs seized in the eastern area

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR), in coordination with the Anti-Narcotics Division of the National Civil Police (PNC), destroyed 2,036.8 grams of marijuana, which had an economic value of $2,323.31, and 2,026.8 grams of cocaine, with a commercial value of $51,564.6. .

The illicit burning took place on the soccer field of the San Miguel sectional Fire Department.

The incinerated drugs were seized in operations carried out between 2019 and 2022 in the four departments of the eastern zone, after investigations carried out by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Unit for Drug Trafficking Crimes of San Miguel.

The prosecutor in charge of the procedure explained that the narcotics correspond to 18 prosecuted cases.

Among the burned drugs are 1002.1 grams of cocaine that were seized from Noé Salomón Castro Majeno, on April 14, 2021 at kilometer 179, El Litoral highway, El Palmar hamlet, Conchagua, La Unión.

The FGR achieved, on February 23 of this year, that the Sentencing Court of La Unión sentenced Castro Majano to 15 years in prison.

The post FGR destroys drugs seized in the eastern zone appeared first on El Vicentino.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

