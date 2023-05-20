Home » FGR hands over to the Costa Rican authorities a Salvadoran claimed for sexual crimes
The Attorney General of the Republic proceeded to hand over to the Costa Rican judicial authorities the Salvadoran José David Esquivel Argueta, who is claimed by that country for sexual crimes committed against a minor.

According to the report, the event occurred between February 2018 and March 2020, in the city of Alajuela.

Esquivel fled to El Salvador after committing the attacks, but was captured in April 2021, at the Las Chinamas, Ahuachapán border.

During the process, the authorities verified that there are no legal proceedings pending before the Salvadoran courts.

Likewise, the Salvadoran authorities affirmed that this type of act will not go unpunished and those responsible will have to pay with the full weight of the law.

