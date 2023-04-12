The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requested that 35 gang members who commit crimes in the eastern part of the country continue to be detained while the investigations continue. According to the tax report, these subjects were captured thanks to the emergency regime and are accused of Illicit Groups. The defendants belong to the criminal structure Mara Salvatrucha […]

