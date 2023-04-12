Home News FGR manages to keep 35 gang members who committed crimes in the eastern part of the country imprisoned
News

FGR manages to keep 35 gang members who committed crimes in the eastern part of the country imprisoned

by admin
FGR manages to keep 35 gang members who committed crimes in the eastern part of the country imprisoned

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) requested that 35 gang members who commit crimes in the eastern part of the country continue to be detained while the investigations continue. According to the tax report, these subjects were captured thanks to the emergency regime and are accused of Illicit Groups. The defendants belong to the criminal structure Mara Salvatrucha […]

The post FGR achieves that 35 gang members who committed crimes in the eastern part of the country remain in prison appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio de El Salvador.

See also  "City of Italy". Ten visions and ten cities for a new agenda of the Italian province

You may also like

3 billion cut in the tax wedge, 2023...

In the book “The Two Banks of Memory”,...

New air route will connect Switzerland with Colombia

Are house prices growing more or less than...

1 out of 10 Mokpo citizens left… Population...

For pornography, they capture the father of a...

the work will once again unite the inhabited...

Macron’s unstated talkativeness

Acandí: they installed three satellite transmitters in Caná...

Municipality of Naples – Mayor Manfredi and councilor...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy