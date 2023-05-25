Home » FGR notifies two new crimes for which the accomplices of the Chalchuapa murderer will be prosecuted
FGR notifies two new crimes for which the accomplices of the Chalchuapa murderer will be prosecuted

This afternoon, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the nine alleged accomplices of the serial killer Hugo Osorio and linked to various homicides in Chalchuapa between 2020 and 2021, were notified that they will be prosecuted for the crimes of illegal groups and disappearance of people.

On May 8, the Police recaptured those linked to former police officer Osorio, who on June 10 of last year was sentenced to 70 years in prison for the double femicide of a mother and her daughter, which occurred in their home, where they later found other victims.

The defendants were declared innocent by a corrupt judge despite the abundant amount of documentary, expert and testimonial evidence that the Public Prosecutor’s Office compiled during the investigation stage.

For the new crimes, the FGR will present a new file so that they continue to be detained while the entire criminal process lasts.

