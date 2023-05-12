FGR requests 16 years in prison for Funes and 20 for Munguía Payés

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) requested a prison sentence of 16 years in prison for the former President of the Republic, Mauricio Funes for Illicit Groups and Breach of Duties; and for David Munguía Payés 20 years in prison for the same crimes.

According to the tax authorities, Munguía Payés, in his capacity as Minister of Justice and Public Security from 2011 to 2013, was the one who proposed to former President Mauricio Funes to hold a truce with the gangs.

In addition, he explained that Payés played a key role as the man behind the negotiations.

Among the evidence that the FGR has are the meetings between the government of Mauricio Funes and gang members in the Zacatecoluca prison, held in 2012, as well as the transfers of leaders to prisons with fewer security controls.

Both former President Mauricio Funes and Munguía Payés used State resources in favor of terrorist groups, detailed the FGR.

During the negotiations, the use of cell phones in prisons and the introduction of chips, chargers, among others, were allowed.