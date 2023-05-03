FGR requests that the house of the Chalchuapa murderer pass into the hands of the state

Authorities resumed the second day of the trial against 9 people linked to the crimes committed by Hugo Osorio, in Chalchuapa.

The defendants are accused of aggravated femicides and aggravated homicides of 13 victims. In Osorio’s house, in Chalchuapa, some 40 corpses were found.

Given this, FGR requested in a Preparatory Hearing that the house where Hugo Ernesto Osorio committed several crimes be transferred to the State. This house is located in the municipality of Chalchuapa, Santa Ana.

At the Evidence Hearing, all the evidence presented by the FGR was presented so that Hugo Ernesto Osorio’s home could be administered by the State.