FGR seizes a helicopter belonging to former President Alfredo Cristiani

Representatives of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) proceeded on Friday to seize a helicopter belonging to former President Alfredo Cristiani (1989-1994), supposedly valued at 1.3 million dollars, according to the Public Ministry on Twitter.

The Public Ministry indicated that “investigative proceedings continue in the process against former President Cristiani,” but, so far, the entity has not detailed what the crime or crimes attributed to the former president is.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the helicopter, BELL brand, model 505, wine color, was used by Cristiani and his family.

The aircraft, according to the institution, will go to the order of a judge of a Specialized Asset Forfeiture court to be administered by the State, although the former president has not been formally accused of any crime or defeated in court.

The Prosecutor’s Office assured last week that it has intervened 165 properties allegedly belonging to former President Cristiani.

In addition to the real estate, the investigation entity indicated that it has intervened “15 financial products and the administration of the productive asset of the companies that belonged to Cristiani.”

The raids began on the night of June 1, after President Nayib Bukele announced a “war” against corruption and publicly accused Cristiani of being corrupt and “one of the politicians who did the most damage to our country” and that they would seek to return “what was stolen.”

Cristiani, whose whereabouts are unknown, governed El Salvador under the banner of the Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA) in the last stage of the civil war (1980-1992) and signed peace agreements with the then guerrilla of the Farabundo Martí Front for the National Liberation (FMLN), which earned him historically called “the President of Peace.”

In March 2022, a justice of the peace ordered the arrest of the former president for the massacre of six Jesuit priests, five of them Spanish, and two women in 1989 in the context of the civil war.

On June 5, the FGR presented the indictment of the investigation stage against Cristiani and accused him of “authorizing” the massacre.