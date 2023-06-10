FGR seizes more than 68 million in seizures from Alfredo Cristiani

The Attorney General, Rodolfo Delgado, reported that so far, the amount of assets seized in the Cristiani Case amounts to approximately 12 million dollars.

To this is added the value of commercial companies that corresponds to more than 68 million.

According to information from the Attorney General of the Republic, the assets seized from former President Alfredo Cristiani are:

✅️168 real estate.

✅️18 Financial Products.

✅️42 Vehicles.

✅️ 3 Societies.

✅️1 RAV 4 Truck

✅️ 1 Helicopter.

“It must be remembered that the former president is a fugitive from Salvadoran justice for the crime of murder, for approximately 1 year, due to his participation in the death of the Jesuit priests and 2 more employees,” said the Attorney General.

“Regarding the cash that is in financial products, 1.8 million dollars have been frozen.

All these measures are the product of the different investigations that have been carried out, pointed out the Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado.