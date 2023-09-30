FGR sues Rodolfo Parker for illicit enrichment

The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday for illicit enrichment against the former deputy and former vice president of the Legislative Assembly, Rodolfo Parker.

The lawsuit includes his wife Cristina Wein de Parker and his three children, accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of unjustifiably increasing his assets by $2.3 million.

Parker, a staunch opponent of the government, is not the only one to be investigated or prosecuted for alleged acts of corruption in recent times in the country.

The current process against the former legislator of the opposition Christian Democratic Party (PDC) and against his family was represented before the 2nd Civil Chamber of the First Section of the Center by order of the Supreme Court of Justice, which says that it found indications of enrichment illicit in the family group’s asset declaration.

The irregularities refer to deposits in bank accounts, acquisition of vehicles, purchase of homes, debt consolidation, payments to credit cards and a negative result between their income and expenses, as detailed by prosecutors in the case.

They added that they are seeking “to have the former official declared guilty” and “to return the money to the State for not having justified himself.”

According to the report from the Probity section of the Supreme Court of Justice, the former deputy decreased his assets in the period investigated, but his family increased it by more than 2.4 million dollars.

The civil process seeks the recovery of the money, although there is no criminal file initiated against them.

Parker was a deputy in the Legislative Assembly for the Christian Democratic Party for 18 years and in the 2021 elections he sought re-election, but did not obtain the votes to continue in Congress. The PDC only won one seat and is now an ally of the ruling New Ideas party.

Parker was the general secretary of the PDC, but after being left out in the last election, he was dismissed and now the leadership supports the Bukele government.

An arrest warrant issued in March 2022 by a court in San Salvador weighs on the former deputy, facing accusations of crimes of procedural fraud and personal cover-up for his alleged participation in the massacre of six Jesuit priests and their two collaborators on November 16, 1989 perpetrated by an elite Army commando.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, Parker was legal advisor in 1989 to the General Staff of the Armed Forces and a member of the Honor Commission created to investigate the military after the massacre. He is accused of having altered statements and documents that incriminated some officers who participated in the events.

The Prosecutor’s Office uses the case to politically persecute former president Alfredo Cristiani, who had to leave the country due to the persecution and the intentions of the current prosecutor, Rodolfo Delgado, to display him with “derision” in a political show that would favor the ruling party.

