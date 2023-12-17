Home » FIA collaborates to improve safety on the two roads with the most traffic accidents in Quito
News

The International Automobile Federation (FIA), through accredited technicians, contributes to preparing a report with recommendations to improve the safety of the two roads with the highest accident rate in Quito, the capital of Ecuador.

This was announced in a statement sent this Saturday by the Automobile Club of Ecuador (Aneta), which summoned these technicians to evaluate the conditions of Simón Bolívar and Oswaldo Guayasamín avenues, two of the ring roads of the Ecuadorian capital characterized by their width. , curves and slopes.

The report, carried out jointly with technicians from Aneta and the Road Safety department of the Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT), preliminarily detected signaling, infrastructure problems, the lack of protective barriers, poor placement that generates a false sense of security and the speed at which vehicles circulate.

“With these road safety inspections we want to identify the places where accidents are concentrated, where, due to infrastructure issues, design errors and often due to human error, accidents and loss of life are concentrated,” said Leandro Perillo. , one of the FIA ​​Region IV – Latin America technicians who participates in the report along with Pablo Azorín.

For his part, the general manager of Aneta, Gorki Obando, explained that the objective is to present a technical report to the AMT to identify deficiencies that trigger traffic accidents, as well as propose effective measures to correct situations that put lives at risk and contribute significantly the serious accident rate.

The technical report of the audit of the roads will be ready at the end of January 2024.

According to figures from the AMT of Quito, between January and September 2023, 2,597 traffic accidents were recorded in the city, causing the death of 181 people, 10% more compared to the same period last year, while on the avenue Simón Bolívar, 24 deaths and 183 injuries were recorded. EFE

