He led the tenence of Oderzo, after having served in Treviso. He was manager of Handball Oderzo

ODERZO. On Saturday, after a long illness, Lieutenant Enrico Di Fede, commander of the flying operations team of the Oderzo Finance Guard, passed away.

Lieutenant Di Fede, 51, originally from Benevento, enrolled in the Guardia di Finanza in 1991 and, at the end of the course for inspectors, was assigned to the economic-financial police unit of Venice, where he had taken part, among ‘other, to investigations of national importance on fraud carried out by multinational companies in the pharmaceutical sector.

From 2005 to 2010 he served in the Treviso economic-financial police unit and, in 2010, he was transferred to the Oderzo lieutenancy, a department he also commanded from 2012 to 2015.

Over the course of his thirty-year career he has been awarded several times for the service operations carried out: most recently, on the occasion of the feast of the finance police in 2021, he had received, from the hands of the Treviso prefect, a commendation for a complex investigation into a Chinese criminal association dedicated to tax evasion and money laundering, including through the transfer abroad of the proceeds of the crimes committed.

Investigator in possession of a consolidated and refined professionalism, the lieutenant Di Fede was appreciated by all his colleagues for his polite and affable human trait, as well as for his willingness to put his experience at the service of younger colleagues. Human and professional skills never failed, even after the onset of the disease, which he was unable to keep him away from the service, to which he devoted himself with passion.

The Fiamme Gialle della Marca, deeply affected by this mourning, all unite in an affectionate embrace to his wife Antonella and their daughters Anita and Rachele.

Di Fede had also approached Oderzo handball: «Enrico, who recently started our sport, has been able to conquer everyone with his smile and a wise and good word on every occasion. We will miss his optimistic but at the same time concrete way of dealing with problems. And also his lively and joyful support on the sidelines », the sports club recalled him.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 30 August, at 3 pm, at the cathedral of Oderzo.