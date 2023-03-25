” />

The Senior Ladies Leopards obtained their qualification for the final phase of the AFROBASKET of the specialty Rwanda 2023, after a second victory in a row, Saturday March 25 in Yaoundé (Cameroon), over the panthers of Gabon (101-53).

The Congolese, already winners on Friday of their counterparts from Gabon at the Yaoundé Sports Palace (121 to 32), did it again this Saturday in the return leg (101 to 53).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

