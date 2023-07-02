Fico built his campaign on a lie about the state of the army

The author is the state secretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic

Robert Fico decided to base his election campaign on demagoguery and lies. It’s not that surprising, since he’s been getting away with it for almost his entire political career. In the last few weeks, he tested that the defense and defense capability of Slovakia could be a grateful topic.

Ordinary people do not know that much about this issue, at the same time it causes a natural resistance among many. After all, who would like war or war themes (except in action movies)? Who likes to hear about hundreds of millions of dollars spent on military equipment, even if it is, God forbid, at the expense of what we perceive every day personally or through our loved ones: hospitals, doctors, teachers, schools? So from this point of view, Deputy Fico is proceeding rationally and with a clear calculation.

However, it is no longer okay if the former three-time prime minister, who was responsible for the defense of Slovakia for 12 years, is acting this way.

