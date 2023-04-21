Fico had a press called Je painted, it was mainly manipulated there

The news was selected and commented by Jana Shemesh

1. Fic’s painting

At increasingly sophisticated press conferences, Robert Fico publishes recordings that, according to him, point to manipulations in the investigation of cases connected directly to his person or to people close to him.

Colleague Veronika Prušová, however, by analyzing the recordings that Fico allegedly delivered to the National Council, points out that the chairman of Smer wants to prove the manipulation of others by himself.

He did it repeatedly at Thursday’s press conference called “It’s Painted”. He used the same methods again: he played only excerpts of the recordings, then read them again and interpreted them so that they fit into the script he had prepared. It wasn’t even clear if the sentences of a few seconds that followed each other in his edits were ever actually heard one after the other in reality

Fico has been caught before, tampering with transcriptions of recordings that don’t fit the sound.

However, this does not bother Fica, who is rising in confidence polls and still manages to attract a significant audience with his press releases.