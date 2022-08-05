The Speaker of the House Roberto Fico takes a position on the question of the need for an “end of life” law. «I have read the words of Marco Cappato who in these days has accompanied Mrs. Elena to Switzerland, terminally ill who has decided to put an end to her suffering. We can only barely imagine the difficulties of this choice, the pain that accompanied it: a choice that deserves profound respect and questions our consciences. I confess that the reason for regret in this legislature has been the failure of Parliament to give the green light to a law on the end of life. A law that would have been necessary to follow up the sentence of the Constitutional Court and to provide answers to our community on an extremely heartfelt, delicate and complex issue ».

These are the affirmations of the president of the Chamber Roberto Fico on facebook. And again: «The proposal approved by Montecitorio at first reading was the result of a compromise between the political forces. It would have been a first step, a first necessary response to the expectations and anxieties of many citizens. But it was not enough and this legislature will end without a law. It is a defeat for politics which must be remedied. Those who are sick, those who suffer, cannot wait, they do not deserve the proclamation of institutions. We must recognize the right to choose, the right to be free, right up to the end. We need to intervene not only with this rule on the end of life but with a real intervention that legalizes euthanasia ”, concludes Fico.