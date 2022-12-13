He did not make it Fabiana Angelisthe fourth woman hit Sunday morning by Claudio Campiti. The woman died at the Sant’Andrea hospital, where she had been hospitalized immediately after the shooting, she who had come to Fidene, in a bar while a condominium meeting was taking place, in via Monte Giberto.

The woman, hit in the neck with an injury to the carotid artery and a vertebra, had been operated on and transferred to intensive care but her conditions immediately appeared very serious.