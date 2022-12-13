Home News Fidene massacre, Fabiana De Angelis died: she is the fourth victim
Fidene massacre, Fabiana De Angelis died: she is the fourth victim

Fidene massacre, Fabiana De Angelis died: she is the fourth victim

He did not make it Fabiana Angelisthe fourth woman hit Sunday morning by Claudio Campiti. The woman died at the Sant’Andrea hospital, where she had been hospitalized immediately after the shooting, she who had come to Fidene, in a bar while a condominium meeting was taking place, in via Monte Giberto.

The woman, hit in the neck with an injury to the carotid artery and a vertebra, had been operated on and transferred to intensive care but her conditions immediately appeared very serious.

