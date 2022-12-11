Sabina Sperandio, Elizabeth Silence e Nicoletta Golisano. These are the names of the three women killed today in the gazebo near a bar in Fidene, Rome, during an assembly of the Valleverde Consortium, a residential tourist area that extends for about 25 hectares between the municipalities of Ascrea and Rocca Sinibalda, in province of Rieti, on the ridge of a hill overlooking the Turano lake. Sperandio was 71 years old, Silenzi was 55, Golisano 50.

Elisabetta Silenzi was 55 years old, she was born in Rome on March 24, 1967. The woman was the only paid employee of the consortium. Separated from her husband, she had two daughters and lived in Albano. “I called her to say I was late but she didn’t answer me”, says the consortium’s lawyer.



Instead, it was the one who fired Claudio Campitinow accused of the three murders and the wounding of three other people: Silvio Paganini, 67 years old, the employee who managed to immobilize Campiti and who in the scuffle was hit in the face and transported to the Gemelli Polyclinic, an 80-year-old woman with a skull injury and hospitalized at the Umberto I Polyclinic and a 50-year-old woman injured in very serious injury to the skull, operated on and hospitalized at the Sant’Andrea polyclinic.

A tragedy that took place in Rome but whose dramatic protagonists are residents and representatives of the Valleverde Consortium. Two of the three victims would be the secretary of the Consortium and the head of accounting. While among the injured women there would be the president of the Consortium. All seated at the table of the Council of consortium members, the one against which Campiti fired to hit the leaders of Valleverde.

And it is precisely from the municipalities of the Consortium that condolences come to the victims and their families. “Deeply affected by the serious episode of violence, the Municipality of Ascrea clings to the pain of the families of the victims and the injured – wrote the mayor Riccardo Nini – This tragedy has profoundly shocked our community, the municipal administration is making itself available to the investigators”. of Rocca Sinibalda, Stephen Micheli – Our thoughts for the victims and their families, for the injured and for our fellow citizens who have painfully witnessed this absurd tragedy”.