fierce dogs

A week ago, several pit bull dogs ferociously bitten to death a child in Bucaramanga. The news, it seems, has gone unnoticed. I have not seen the protests for that crime. The dog’s owner ran away.

However, I have seen animalists get angry when it comes to dog aggression. They come out haughty to say where the owners are and to prosecute them. It is good to draw attention to these facts, since the life of a child cannot be less than that of a dog.

Both lives are worth it, but that of a fellow man because it doesn’t generate the outburst that a dog does?

Wouldn’t it be worthwhile for the organizations that advocate -with emphasis- for the defense of animals, to do the same for that of humans, especially for the lives of children who have special constitutional jurisdiction?

Wouldn’t it be interesting, to say the least, to enforce the existing legislation on the possession of wild animals? In that you have to start a crusade in local elections. We can live with animals, have them as pets, love them, but not tolerate that they become murderers with impunity, nor their owners.

Addendum with pain: I make vows, and I ask friends to do the same. Light a candle, read a poem in silence, go to a priest or pastor, drink water as a sign of gratitude, look at the sky and admire its soothing blue. In short, everything that is a path that conjures ailments and prevents our friend Rodrigo González Caicedo “El Dandy” from continuing in delicate health.

