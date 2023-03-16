Turki Al-Faisal, the former head of Saudi intelligence, criticized the West’s policy of imposing sanctions on Moscow over the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, while not taking any punitive step towards Israel, sparking an interaction on social media.

Al-Faisal spoke during an interview on the French “LCI” channel about the West’s sanctions against Russia, where he said that the West, since 1967, did not move a finger and did not impose sanctions on Israel, while it moved quickly in the Ukrainian crisis and imposed unfair sanctions on Moscow.

Al-Faisal commented on the issue of Saudi Arabia granting an amount of 400 million dollars to Ukraine, and shaking hands with the Iranians, Russia’s main allies, saying: “We did not create the situation in Ukraine, with which we have had good relations for 30 years.”

He added, “With Iran, we are working to mend relations that were severed 7 years ago. Let us note that you Westerners are standing behind Ukraine and striving for an agreement with Iran, which you have always striven for.

He concluded, “It is in our common interest to deal with the Iranians to influence their behavior, and Iran becomes a friendly country instead of an enemy.”

In response to a question to clarify the term “double standards” in his statements, Al-Faisal pointed out that no resolution on Palestine has been implemented and that no sanctions have been imposed on the Israeli aggression since 1967.

He noted that, unlike the situation in Ukraine, the West came together to impose sanctions on Russia, believing that “they, as Europeans, have the right to do so:

And he continued, saying: “You do this against Russia and you do not do it against Israel, and you allow it to occupy Palestine and attack the Palestinians every day.”

Intelligence chief #Saudi Arabia the former #Turkish _ Al-Faisal In a strongly worded statement from Paris via the French “LCI” channel: The West has a bizarre double standard, imposing all kinds of sanctions on #Russiaand did not dare to impose a single punishment on #Israel 50 years ago! pic.twitter.com/aBCkeGGis7 — The Saudi Post (@TheSaudi_post) March 14, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

