Fiesta del Mar 2023 positioned Santa Marta as a destination for large events

The District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta delivered a positive balance of what it represented the celebration of the Fiesta del Mar 2023that like every year not only commemorates the city on its founding datebut also in promoting the revitalization of the economy and projecting it as a destination for major events.

From the District it is highlighted that the development of the traditional festivityin honor of the founding of the city, presented an agenda of more than 35 cultural, artistic and gastronomy in which more than 200,000 people participated.

Mayor Virna Johnson highlighted organization and coordination with all stakeholders in tourism, commerce and security in the citywhich allowed a successful Fiesta del Mar, in addition to the support of the sponsors who joined this festivity.

According to preliminary reports, through the Simón Bolívar airport he had a flow of 35 thousand passengers, of which 17 thousand were users who arrived in the capital of Magdalena from destinations such as Bogotá and Medellín. In turn, the Transportation Terminal reported a movement of more than 51,266 passengers between admissions and departures to Santa Marta.

Regarding the hotel sector, Cotelco Magdalena chapter indicated in a preliminary way that in these days there was a high occupancy, that in the Fiesta del Mar weekend reached records of over 73% in accommodation, with figures even higher than 85% in the southern corridor and El Rodadero. This was also fueled throughout the week by the holiday culmination of Calendar B.

It should be noted that a positive balance was also delivered through the Unified Command Post with the authorities, in which they had the support of 1,200 police officers who protected the streets, beaches and tourist influx areas.

The Fiesta del Mar turned out to be a success, once again, thanks to the management led by Mayor Virna Johnson. It was colorful and enthusiastic festivities with a sensational constellation of stars guests who enjoyed both locals and tourists, of all ages and backgrounds.

