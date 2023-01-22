After the request of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association.

FIFA and the Government of Colombia, together with the International Labor Organization (ILO), will work to improve working conditions in Colombian professional soccer after the request of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association.

The Colombian Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, heard the positions of the representatives of the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) and the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) after the complaint filed by the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) ) seeking collective bargaining in the sector.

In this sense, he established a “voluntary work group, taking a path of conciliation, looking for the alternative of social dialogue to find a way out of the conflict,” Ramírez explained.

In the meeting, a “route” has been studied that allows “to solve this situation in a friendly way” and a new meeting has been arranged for February 17, in which it is expected to have representation from the Colombian clubs.

Colombian soccer has been under scrutiny after the Colombian U17 women’s team was runner-up in the world and the controversy over the lack of a national league arose.

EFE

