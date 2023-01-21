Home News FIFA, ILO and National Government seek to improve working conditions in professional football
News

FIFA, ILO and National Government seek to improve working conditions in professional football

by admin
FIFA, ILO and National Government seek to improve working conditions in professional football

Accompanied by the ILO and FIFA, the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, listened to the different positions of the representatives of the Major Division of Colombian Soccer, Dimayor, and the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players, Acolfutpro.

At the meeting, clarifications were made to seek possible solutions to the complaint filed by the CUT Central Unitaria de Trabajadores, as representatives of the soccer union organizations before the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association, which seeks collective bargaining in the sector.

The head of the labor portfolio specified: “It must be said that it is a voluntary work group, taking a path of conciliation, seeking the alternative of social dialogue to find a way out of the conflict.”

The spirit of this meeting has been very important, he said: “In this tripartite meeting we have worked on a route that allows us to solve this situation in a friendly manner and working, of course, on everything that has to do with this legal aspect, but also with the right of freedom of association, of association and unleashing which is the employer or employer route with which the list of requests that the associations of the different soccer players in the country have to respond to, in addition to their well-being and their guarantees of collective bargaining ” .

“We have stayed on this route and after some good interventions from the different parties clarifying what the problems are, the access barriers, a new meeting has been arranged for February 17, where we will have the support of the ILO, FIFA and it will seek to have representation of the clubs, ”he added.

See also  Guangxi optimizes epidemic prevention and control measures, strictly prohibits random blocking of traffic and logistics lines and other layer-by-layer behaviors - Xinhua English.news.cn

The meeting was also attended by the secretariat of the ILO Committee on Freedom of Association, Xavier Beaudonnet; for Acolfutpro, Carlos González, Luis García and Carlos Guarnizo, from the CUT, Francisco Maltés; for Dimayor, Lorena Novoa and for the Colombian Football Federation, Andrés Tamayo; in addition to the Vice Minister of Labor Relations and Inspection, Edwin Palma; the head of the Office of Cooperation and International Relations, Gloria Beatriz Gaviria and the director of Fundamental Rights, Juan Nicolás Escandón.

Comments

You may also like

La Bella does not spread abandon

Maritime transport is restricted in Santa Marta due...

this is the official poster for 2023

Kaleidoscope

Army invites you to provide compulsory or voluntary...

Mafe Carrascal responds to Polo Polo controversial trill

Operation ended in brawl in Alta Guajira

Minister questioned

Dosquebradas makes women’s soccer great

“Essmar hinders paving progress in Timayuí”: Mayor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy