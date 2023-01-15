FIFA opened a file for “Incorrect conduct of the players and officials” of the Argentine National Team.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has initiated a procedure against the Argentine Football Association due to the possible breach of articles 11: “Offensive conduct and violations of the principles of fair play and 12 (Improper conduct of players and officials) of the Code FIFA Disciplinary Law, as well as art. 44 of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Regulations and the World Cup Marketing and Media Regulations during the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France”.

Despite the fact that the statement does not specify which events will be analyzed, several episodes that circulated on social networks were questioned by soccer fans in different parts of the world.

Other FIFA sanctions

-The FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of CHF 20,000 on the Ecuadorian Football Federation and has sanctioned it with the closure of part of its stadium (the stands behind the goals) for breaching art. 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (Discrimination) as a result of the chants of the Ecuadorian fans during the Qatar-Ecuador match of the FIFA World Cup.

-The FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of CHF 100,000 on the Mexican Federation of Association Football, AC and has sanctioned it with a match behind closed doors, a sanction that is suspended for a trial period, for breaching art. . 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (Discrimination) as a result of the chants of the Mexican fans during the Mexico-Poland and Saudi Arabia-Mexico matches of the World Cup.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a fine of CHF 50,000 on the Serbian Football Federation and has sanctioned it with the closure of part of its stadium (25% of the seats) for breaching art. 13 (Discrimination) and 12 (Improper conduct of players and officials) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code as a result of the chants and inappropriate conduct of the Serbian fans (individual sanctions for seven players) during the Serbia-Switzerland match of the World Cup.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has initiated a procedure against the Croatian Football Federation due to non-compliance with articles 13 (Discrimination) and 16 (Order and security in matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, as a result of the incidents that occurred in the Croatia-Morocco match of the World Cup.