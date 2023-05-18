Fifa: Presented the logo of the World Cup ’26, contains the Cup – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LOS ANGELES, MAY 18 – The sports trophy which, together with the gold medals of the Olympics, is the best known and most coveted on the planet, the FIFA World Cup, is the protagonist of the official logo of the tournament edition world champion of 2026.



In fact, for the first time in history, an image of the trophy is part of the symbol of a World Cup, together with the last two numbers, 26, of the year in which the competition will take place.



The logo of the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico, then in three countries and for the first time to 48 teams, was presented in Los Angeles by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and two-time world champion Ronaldo Phenomenon. The world football body underlines in a note that it is “an innovative design that will anchor the emblem of the FIFA World Cup for 2026 and for years to come. The image with the trophy and the year allows you to personalize the branding to reflect the unique character of each location, creating a recognizable structure today and in the future”.



The event also served to publicize the ‘Somos 26’ campaign, which encourages individuals, municipalities and communities to actively participate in the presentation of the official branding of the 2026 World Cup. “We are 26 is the watchword – said Infantino – This is the moment when three countries and an entire continent proclaim with one voice: we unite with one voice to welcome the planet and host the biggest, most spectacular and most inclusive World Cup of all time. will give host countries and participating teams the chance to make history.In this sense, this unique brand represents an important step towards 2026.



As we celebrate this presentation in Los Angeles, we think the whole world will meet in North America in three years, for the biggest show on the planet”. (ANSA).

