This is Gianni Infantino. He has been re-elected as FIFA President. (IMAGO / NurPhoto / IMAGO / Noushad Thekkayil)

Gianni Infantino comes from Switzerland. He was re-elected at a FIFA assembly in the country of Rwanda. There was no other candidate. So it was clear beforehand that Infantino would be elected.

Infantino has been the President of FIFA since 2016. FIFA made a lot of money during this time. That’s why many national associations like Infantino. Most of the money goes to the national associations.

The German Football Association disagrees with Infantino’s re-election. The DFB says: Infantino is not transparent enough. That means he doesn’t tell the national associations enough about his work and where the money comes from.

The national associations of Norway, Sweden and Denmark also did not want to support Infantino’s election.