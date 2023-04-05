Solidarity does not cease after the dirty in the Italian Cup and the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino sta with Romelu Lukaku: “No to racism”. On Instagram Infantino posted an unequivocal story: “In football there is no place for it or any form of discrimination. In short, beyond the final whistle of the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg between Juventus and Inter ended 1-1 the effect of what that match offered out of play does not cease.

Infantino stands with Lukaku: “No to racism”

And after yet another case of racism involving Italian football the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino lined up alongside Romelu Lukaku. In a story published on Instagram, he wanted to reiterate his no to racism: “In football there is no place for racism or for any form of discrimination. It is simply unacceptable to see the racist insults directed by spectators at Inter striker Romelu Lukaku during the Coppa Italia match against Juventus in Turin on 4 April.

“Supporting the victims of these abuses”

And again, in a clear comment: “FIFA and myself stand by Romelu Lukaku, as well as any other player, coach, match official, supporter or participant in a football match who has suffered from racism or any other form of discrimination. The victims of these abuses must be supported and held accountable severely punished by all authorities”.