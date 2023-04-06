Home News FIFA ranking: Togo drops two places!
The Sparrowhawks of Togo have again lost points in the FIFA rankings for this month of April. Paulo Duarte’s men are now 129th out of 211 nations in the world.

The latest FIFA ranking was unveiled this Thursday, April 6, 2023. Togo, which occupied 127th according to the December 2022 ranking, lost another two places. The national football team which now totals 1129.81 points, occupies the 37th position on the continent.

Obviously, the Qatar 2022 World Cup had impacts. Morocco passed Senegal in the ranking in Africa. The African Champions, Senegal become 2nd, followed respectively by Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt.

At world level, Argentina are back at the top of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking for the first time in more than six years. The world champions (1st, up 1) overtook Brazil (3rd, down 2) after securing friendly wins over Panama and Curacao as their former rivals lost to Morocco. France are ranked 2nd, having beaten the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland in UEFA EURO qualifying.

