Home » FIFA ranking: Togo jumps 7 places
News

FIFA ranking: Togo jumps 7 places

by admin
FIFA ranking: Togo jumps 7 places

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) published this Thursday the traditional ranking of nations for the month of June. Ranked 129th in the world in the last ranking, Togo gained 7 places and ranks 122nd globally and 31st in Africa.

For a while, Togo has not progressed in the FIFA rankings. But for the June ranking published on Thursday, the sparrowhawks have jumped 7 places and are now in 122nd position worldwide. A leap that we will try to justify by the last two victories of Paulo Duarte’s men, in particular 2 goals to 0 against Lesotho in a friendly and 2 goals to 0 against Eswatini during the 5th day of the CAN qualifiers. 2024.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

See also  Ribnitz-Damgarten: road closure after truck collision > - News

You may also like

Hundreds of traffic lights failed in Hamburg |...

40 thousand people a year go to the...

Strong tremor was felt in several regions of...

UN wants to clarify the fate of missing...

Bus accident in Istanbul on vehicle camera

Voracious fire left losses in a Codazzi business

Don Alphonso: The money isn’t gone, it’s just...

Techniques to attract luck, do they really work?...

The “88th Strategy” summit forum was held in...

Chef released, ‘I had to pay, they wanted...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy