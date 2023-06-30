FIFA ranking: Togo jumps 7 places

The International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) published this Thursday the traditional ranking of nations for the month of June. Ranked 129th in the world in the last ranking, Togo gained 7 places and ranks 122nd globally and 31st in Africa.

For a while, Togo has not progressed in the FIFA rankings. But for the June ranking published on Thursday, the sparrowhawks have jumped 7 places and are now in 122nd position worldwide. A leap that we will try to justify by the last two victories of Paulo Duarte’s men, in particular 2 goals to 0 against Lesotho in a friendly and 2 goals to 0 against Eswatini during the 5th day of the CAN qualifiers. 2024.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

