FIFA has stressed that it will take a “zero tolerance” approach if allegations of racist abuse that caused the suspension and cancellation of two friendly matches on Monday are proven.

Ireland’s U-21 youth team’s match against Kuwait’s U-22 youth team was canceled, due to the fact that a Kuwaiti player had racially abused a substitute player in the Irish national team.

The match between the Qatari and New Zealand teams, which was also being held in Austria, was also stopped and cancelled. The New Zealand Football Association announced that one of its players, Michael Boxall, had received racist abuse during the first half from a Qatari national team player.

A FIFA spokesperson said, in statements published by the British news agency, BA Media: “FIFA is awaiting official reports before deciding on the next steps.” He added: “FIFA follows a policy of zero tolerance towards any form of discrimination, which confirmed His boss (Gianni Infantino) attacked him last week.”

And Infantino had stated last week that the referees should stop the matches in the event of any racist abuse, and added: “It is very important that we not only talk about racism and discrimination, but that measures must be taken decisively and convincingly, and a policy of absolute zero tolerance should be followed.” He continued: “No Football exists if there is racism, so let’s stop matches if this happens.

And Infantino made these statements after a meeting in Barcelona with the Brazilian national team and its player, Vinicius Junior, the Real Madrid striker, who had been subjected to repeated racist abuse in the Spanish League this year.

