FIFA unveiled the logo for the 2026 World Cup in the United States-Mexico-Canada

During a ceremony held in Los Angeles, the official brand of the next World Cup to be held jointly in North America was unveiled.

FIFA unveiled this Wednesday night the new logo for the upcoming 2026 World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. “The timeless concept combines the image of the FIFA World Cup trophy and the year in which the competition will be held,” they explained from the entity that governs football.

During a ceremony held at the Griffith Observatory in the city of Los Angeles, which was attended by the FIFA president, Giani Infantino, the Brazilian star Ronaldo, two-time world champion, FIFA executives and the host countries, the the launch of the official brand of the next ecumenical event.

The event also served to publicize the “#WeAre26” (#Somos26) campaign, which encourages individuals, municipalities and communities to actively participate in the presentation of the official World Cup brand.

The campaign includes portraits and images of significant places in this World Cup, which capture the essence of what awaits fans in 2026 and invites the world to be part of it, reported from FIFA.

“#Somos26 is a rallying cry,” said Infantino. “This is a moment when three countries and an entire continent are collectively saying: ‘We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever,” he remarked. .

What does the logo of the United States-Mexico-Canada World Cup 2026 mean?

“The timeless concept combines the image of the FIFA World Cup trophy and the year in which the competition will be held,” describes the mother entity of soccer in its statement.

In this sense, they highlight that for the first time in history, an image of the trophy is displayed together with the year in which the competition is held in an innovative design that will strengthen the emblem of the Cup for 2026 and future years.

The image with the trophy and the year allows the brand to be customized to reflect the unique character of each venue, while generating a recognizable structure today and in the future, they indicated.

In 2017, FIFA established that from the 2026 World Cup it would be played with 48 teams, a record number that underwent changes since the first tournament in Uruguay in 1930, in which only 13 teams participated.

In this way, the new format will be 16 groups with three teams. The top two will advance to the Round of 16, and from then on, one-game playoffs. 80 games will be played -64 is the current record- in 32 days of competition.

Since the first World Cup was played in Uruguay, FIFA had the intention that more and more teams could compete in the big event. From Italy 1934 to Germany 1974 they sought to maintain the quota of 16 selected. And the first official increase in World Cup participants occurred in 1982, when it went from 16 to 24. By then, FIFA had increased its number of affiliated teams to 109, almost 100 teams more than 50 years earlier.

After the 2002 World Cup in Japan and Korea, FIFA included more than 200 countries for the first time. Currently, there are 211 affiliated teams. With the definition of the 48 teams, the body ensures that almost a quarter of its affiliated countries (22 percent) participate in the World Cup. Likewise, this decision not only benefits international sports, but also a large number of businesses and economic sectors.

Source: News Portal Page 12.