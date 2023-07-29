Fifteen US Congresswomen Call for Action on Human Rights Crisis in Peru

Title: Democratic Congresswomen Urge US Secretary of State to Take Action on Peru’s Social Upheaval

Subtitle: Lack of accountability for human rights violations prompts concern among US lawmakers.

A group of fifteen Democratic congresswomen from the United States has sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, expressing their concerns about the ongoing social upheaval in Peru. The letter, addressed to the highest foreign policy authority in the United States, aims to raise awareness about the situation in Peru and calls for action to address the lack of accountability for human rights violations.

The letter, obtained by EL PAÍS, was led by Joaquín Castro (Texas) and Sydney Kamlager-Dove (California), prominent Democrats in the Subcommittee on Foreign Affairs of the Western Hemisphere of the House of Representatives. It highlights the “disproportionate and lethal use of force against protesters” by Peruvian security forces, which reflects the underlying corruption and impunity that have eroded democracy in Peru.

According to the letter, between December and February, 49 civilians died as a result of military and police repression, while another 11 civilians died due to roadblocks. Additionally, seven soldiers and one policeman lost their lives in the conflict. Since July 19, protests have been reignited, intensifying concerns about the situation.

The congresswomen emphasize that the majority of protesters were indigenous and rural individuals from marginalized regions, facing high rates of poverty and discrimination with limited access to public services. They criticize Peruvian officials for labeling peaceful protesters as criminals and terrorists.

The letter outlines six measures that the congresswomen urge the State Department to undertake. The most impactful recommendation entails coordinating with the United States Department of Defense to temporarily suspend joint exercises or cooperation with units of the Peruvian security forces believed to be responsible for human rights violations. They also call for an investigation into whether these units received security assistance from the United States, with potential restrictions on further assistance if proven.

Furthermore, the congresswomen advocate for the establishment of an Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts in Peru to provide legal and technical assistance in clarifying the murders. They also request support for the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office to facilitate exhaustive, prompt, and impartial investigations, expressing concern about the lack of transparency and urgency in the process.

The letter raises additional concerns regarding events involving the Peruvian Congress, which is widely disapproved of in polls. It denounces the departure of the interim Ombudsman and the replacement of members of the Constitutional Court without transparency and clear criteria for candidate selection.

The fifteen signatories of the letter express “serious concerns about the growing threats to human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in Peru” and call on the Biden administration to support the Peruvian people during this crucial moment.

The US lawmakers urge active collaboration with Peruvian leaders and civil society to hold human rights violators accountable and facilitate a process of political reconciliation. Failure to do so, they warn, could worsen insecurity in the region, embolden non-democratic actors, and contribute to irregular migration.

The international community will be closely monitoring how the United States responds to the concerns raised in the letter, as Peru continues to grapple with its ongoing social and political challenges.

