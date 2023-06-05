Fifth day of Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games competitions held

The Government of President Nayib Bukele is the host of the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games, which is part of the qualification process for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This Sunday the fifth day was held on the beaches of La Bocana and The Sunzal.

During this competition, the Peruvian, Miguel Tudela, finished the heat with a score of 14.50, obtaining 7.50 points in his best wave and 7.00 in the next one. Meanwhile, three-time world champion Gabriel Medina of Brazil has advanced to the fifth round of the main qualification, in which he will face Reo Inaba of Japan, Miguel Tudela of Peru and Indonesia’s Rio Waida.

Salvadoran Porfirio Miranda advanced to the fifth round in the playoffs. The national athlete finished in first place in his heat, in the fourth round of the repechage, in which he achieved 14.4 points, beating the Spanish Aritz Aranburu, the Australian Ryan Callinan and the Argentine Santiago Muniz.

“I am very happy to be at home, competing for my country, for my flag and to represent El Salvador, which has really grown and changed,” said Miranda.

For her part, the Salvadoran, Julissa Moody, was in last place in the playoffs and said goodbye to the games. Likewise, Daniel Monterrosa and Bryan Pérez finished in third place in their respective heats of the fourth round of the repechage, culminating their participation in the Surf City El Salvador ISA World Surfing Games.

La Bocana and El Sunzal beaches are the setting for one of the most important events in this sport which, this time, brings together more than 260 athletes from more than 60 delegations; In addition, the record for female participation is broken, which demonstrates the growth of female surfing on all continents of the world.