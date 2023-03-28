Home News Fifth ELN attack against the Saravena oil pipeline, Arauca
A new attack was perpetrated this afternoon by the ELN against the Saravena oil pipeline, Arauca.

The Relief Organizations had to go immediately to the area before the explosion produced by the charges. According to the military forces, the attack was carried out at 3 in the afternoon.

On the other hand, no one was injured and there were no fatalities.

For its part, Ecopetrol spoke out after the misfortune and assured that beyond these attacks, citizens and the ecosystem are directly affected by the oil spill.

“The attacks and the installation of illegal valves to steal hydrocarbons cause crude oil spills that affect streams, rivers, soils, vegetation, plots and crops, whose cleaning and recovery is made difficult by the continuous harassment of illegal armed groups,” said the company.

It should be remembered that this is the fifth attack against this pipeline and according to the authorities, this type of action will continue on the part of this criminal group while progress is being made in the peace negotiations.

