Fifty food parcels for families in need. It is the gift of the De Pellegrin administration and the Eurospar – Despar supermarket in Belluno to the citizens followed by the social services of the Municipality. The distribution of the small present took place yesterday morning, outside the shop, thanks to the volunteers of the municipal group and in the presence of the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, the Veneto regional director of the Eurospar – Despar group Giovanni Taliana and the councilor for social policies Marco Dal Pont .

“A way to wish a merry Christmas to those who struggle to make ends meet and live in severe financial straits,” said the mayor. “I want them to feel the institutions close, they must know that we don’t forget them and that our efforts are directed towards guaranteeing greater services for everyone, especially those in need”.

The initiative was made possible thanks to the contribution of Eurospar – Despar, which made the non-perishable foodstuffs included in the package available, thus accepting the administration’s proposal. “We are happy to donate these basic necessities to the Municipality of Belluno, which will help the most needy people in the community”, the words of the Veneto regional director Giovanni Taliana. «The spirit of solidarity and inclusion of this donation are a sign of proximity to the Despar area, a value with which we identify and which we have chosen as the guideline of our development path».

“There are fifty parcels in all,” adds Dal Pont. «They were partly delivered today and partly will be collected by people in the municipal offices. The beneficiary families are those nucleuses already followed by social services and who are in severe poverty; we are aware, of course, that a package does not solve and perhaps does not make a difference, but it is a symbolic gesture that, as an administration, it came spontaneously for us to do ».

The initiative adds to those already supported in recent months thanks to state contributions, such as the distribution of food stamps for a value of 14,000 euros and support for expensive bills.