FIGHT AFTER SOCCER MATCH ENDS IN HOMICIDE « cde News

CONCEPCIÓN (Special Envoy) Fabián Burgos Frankauser (27) was fatally shot, he himself was shot by a firearm after a sporting match held in the Santo Domingo neighborhood. The alleged perpetrator has already been arrested by the national police.

It all happened on Sunday at 6:40 pm. approx. in Gumercinda Pavetti Street in the Santo Domingo neighborhood of Guzman. The alleged perpetrator was identified as Julián Caballero Benítez (20).

The fatal victim had a heated argument with the accused’s brother after a soccer game played on the field in the aforementioned neighborhood. The now-deceased man was shot in the back after trying to face his opponent with a knife, according to reports from the national police.

Seriously injured, the young man was transferred to the Concepción Regional Hospital where he arrived without signs of life. While the alleged perpetrator fled, however, hours later he was captured by agents of the Investigations department of the Concepción police.

The interveners seized a 38-caliber revolver from his possession, which would have been used to commit the crime. Currently the alleged murderer is being held in the Police Directorate at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

