Fight against malaria: Dr. Matshidiso Moeti “invites each State to redouble its commitment (…) to save the lives of its populations” – TOGOTOPNEWS

The WHO Regional Director, Dre Matshidiso Moeti, in his message released on the occasion of World Malaria Day on April 25, reviewed the progress made in the fight against the disease in recent years. She did not fail to recall the useful behaviors that must continue to be adopted to stay the course. She seizes the opportunity to urge States to make a greater commitment to saving human lives by setting up more ambitious programs. Read his full message:

Message from the Dre Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, on World Malaria Day 2023, April 25, 2023

Malaria is a tenacious enemy of public health. In 2021, this disease killed 619,000 people, about 96% of whom lived in Africa. Malaria is six to 20 times more likely to spread in mosquito-exposed environments than the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. The disease was once endemic to most of the world, having been most prevalent in the Americas in the 1600s and reaching reaches as far as the Arctic coast in the north and Japan in the east of our planet. But we can now save millions of lives each year from disease and deaths from malaria as new progress is being made towards eliminating the disease.

Today we celebrate the 16e World Malaria Day, an appropriate time to take stock of the devastating impact that this disease has on both the lives of people and on economic development in the Region. Concerted efforts yield positive results. In 2021, thanks to the measures taken jointly by affected countries and partners, malaria-related mortality decreased compared to 2020, despite the adverse effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

This effort is echoed in the theme chosen for this year’s edition, namely: “It’s time to get to zero cases of malaria: invest, innovate and implement”.

In terms of progress, strong commitment at the national level has been evident despite the COVID-19 pandemic and this has translated into many successes. As proof, about 75% of the planned 171 million insecticide-treated mosquito nets have been distributed. Seasonal preventive treatment for malaria has been extended to nearly 45 million children in 15 African countries, a very strong increase compared to the 33.4 million children who were reached by this treatment in 2020. , the delivery of malaria testing and treatment services was maintained. In addition, over 1.6 billion malaria cases and 11 million malaria deaths were averted in the WHO African Region between 2000 and 2021.

In addition, the first WHO-recommended malaria vaccine to prevent malaria in children (also called RTS,S) is saving lives. In Ghana, Kenya and Malawi, where the vaccine has been administered to nearly 1.5 million children in a pilot program coordinated by WHO, the number of hospitalizations for severe malaria has dramatically increased. decreased, as has the number of child deaths from this scourge. At least 28 African countries have expressed interest in introducing the malaria vaccine, and more countries are expected to start vaccinating their populations in early 2024. The unprecedented demand for the first malaria vaccine is seen as an opportunity to bring the children in the

clinics to catch up with vaccines and health interventions targeting children who have not been reached by vaccination – including reinforcing the need for children to sleep under an insecticide-treated bed net each night. It is critically important to administer the malaria vaccine to children at risk. The World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other partners are working to increase supplies as quickly as possible in the aim to protect the most vulnerable children and save more lives.

Overall, in terms of reducing the incidence of malaria, eight countries (namely South Africa, Cabo Verde, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Mauritania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe ) are on track to meet the 2025 target set in the Global Technical Strategy for Malaria. But 15 countries have achieved an insufficient reduction while 20 countries have seen stagnation or an increase in the number of cases. Ten countries recorded an increase in malaria-related mortality. The pace of progress must be accelerated if we are to meet the targets set for 2025 and 2030.

While commending our Member States and development partners for the progress made over the past year, we are deeply concerned that malaria deaths remain at an unacceptably high level and the number of cases continues to rise. since 2015. The WHO African Region alone recorded an estimated 234 million cases of malaria and 593,000 deaths from the disease in 2021, meaning our Region bears the highest burden of disease and malaria mortality, with more than 95% of cases and 96% of deaths reported worldwide. Our Region therefore remains the most affected by this deadly disease, partly because too many people do not have access to preventive measures and treatments. Nearly 30% of people living in most African countries do not have access to essential health services and the majority of populations face unacceptably high health expenditures. Significant inequalities affect the most vulnerable groups, young children and women, while approximately 80% of malaria cases and deaths from this disease affect children under five.

To reverse these trends and accelerate progress, we must rethink and reinvigorate our strategies by investing, innovating and implementing smartly.

In terms of investments, we have a responsibility to increase funding for malaria control measures through primary health care approaches so that the most vulnerable populations have access to malaria services, wherever they find themselves. In 2021, endemic countries and their partners have mobilized only 50% of the estimated US$7.3 billion the world needs to stay on track to defeat malaria. We therefore appeal to our Member States to keep malaria high on their health agendas when allocating resources to health.

With regard to innovation, it is essential to increase the number and effectiveness of control tools and strategies so that interventions induce greater positive effects. With this in mind, WHO has recently prequalified new impregnated mosquito nets

of dual active ingredient insecticide, as well as several insecticides that will need to be used for indoor residual spraying. The new deployment of the RTS,S vaccine has been expanded beyond the three pilot countries and several other innovative products are in development. New tools and strategies are needed to tackle the threats posed by drug resistance, insecticide resistance and new invasive vectors that are undermining progress in vector control. In this regard, we have recently launched two strategies to support countries on the African continent to work towards a more resilient response to malaria, namely: 1) a strategy to reduce resistance to antimalarial drugs; and 2) an initiative to stop the spread of the new invasive malaria vector to Anopheles stephensi – a dangerous vector that breeds in urban areas and has the potential to increase transmission. The fight against malaria vectors will go through multi-sectoral interventions and the participation of administrative units and decentralized communities to support behavior change and the adoption of these tools. A new global framework for urban malaria control, jointly developed by WHO and UN-Habitat, serves as a reference for city leaders and stakeholders. At the same time, a strong research and development pipeline should provide a new generation of malaria control tools that could help accelerate progress towards achieving global targets.

Finally, let’s get to the implementation. We will prioritize this segment as part of the 2023 campaign, and given the critical importance of reaching marginalized populations with the tools and strategies currently available to reduce transmission for current gains and future. Malaria control programs should be decentralized to districts and communities where health systems are closest to affected populations. We need to empower frontline health workers and communities to participate fully in identifying key barriers to accessing services; we must also ensure effective implementation of malaria control strategies and hold their leaders accountable for health outcomes.

World Malaria Day gives us the opportunity to renew our political commitments and strengthen investments in the prevention and control of malaria. I therefore invite each Member State to redouble its commitment to implement an ambitious and innovative acceleration plan to rapidly reduce the burden of malaria and save the lives of its populations. This can be done by ensuring that everyone, everywhere can access the quality malaria services they need, at an affordable price. Achieving this will require gaining a deeper understanding of who is missing out, why they are vulnerable, and what barriers they face in accessing malaria prevention and treatment services. To this end, governments must mobilize more resources and technical capacities at the national and international levels. Governments also need to establish effective partnerships and multisectoral mechanisms that help strengthen prevention measures and improve coverage of malaria case management services.