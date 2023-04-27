Fight against neo-Nazis: Dortmund police see success – Westphalia-Lippe – news

9
According to the police, the number of violent acts by right-wing extremists in Dortmund has fallen by more than 90 percent in the past seven years. Nevertheless, she did not give the all-clear: the scene remains dangerous. Individual neo-Nazis could become more radical and commit acts of violence.
Massive pressure from police and population
Demonstration against neo-Nazis
The police are convinced that the Dortmund right-wing extremists have also lost their nationwide pioneering role because there is massive pressure from the police, but also from the population.
See also Yunnan Railway is expected to send 7.4 million passengers this year during the Spring Festival Transport