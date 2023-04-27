Home » Fight against neo-Nazis: Dortmund police see success – Westphalia-Lippe – news
According to the police, the number of violent acts by right-wing extremists in Dortmund has fallen by more than 90 percent in the past seven years. Nevertheless, she did not give the all-clear: the scene remains dangerous. Individual neo-Nazis could become more radical and commit acts of violence.

Massive pressure from police and population

Demonstration against neo-Nazis

The police are convinced that the Dortmund right-wing extremists have also lost their nationwide pioneering role because there is massive pressure from the police, but also from the population.

