Fight between Venezuelan migrants and homeless people causes a new fire in a shelter in Ciudad Juárez – EntornoInteligente

The brawl occurred outside and inside the old facilities of Canal 5. The property is located at the crossroads of Vicente Guerrero and Bartolomé de las Casas streets. A computer card from the National Migration Institute (INM) explained that “among the injured there is a woman who, apparently, was thrown from the second floor of the building; all those affected had to be transferred to a local hospital to receive medical attention.”

Faced with this situation, they transcended three versions of events. Local media said that the lawsuit broke out when residents of the city came to attack Venezuelans who were sleeping there. Others said it had been a lawsuit between migrants themselves for control of the property. In the latest version they told that the foreigners were attacked by people homeless mexican They wanted to take over the building.

Given the misinformation, the spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, Adrian Sanchez, He explained that “it is an abandoned building that is in deplorable conditions, but they took it there to live and a different group of them arrived and they want to get them out, and from there the fight took place, there are some injured.”

It is estimated that in this building lived at least 70 migrants, mostly Venezuelans. People had been living here for about three weeks, because they themselves were the ones who removed the rubble from the building to be able to enter and inhabit it.

The building had various protections to prevent it from being invaded, the migrants took out their things and claimed that this happened when Mexicans went to attack them and rob them, that’s why the fight started.