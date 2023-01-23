Home News Fight in La Paz left an injured
Fight in La Paz left an injured

Fight in La Paz left an injured

Citizen Sergio Luis Calderón Ariño remains under medical observation, after being wounded with a knife in a fight that occurred on a street in the municipality of La Paz, Cesar.

Calderón Ariño suffered a wound on the left side of the abdomen at the hands of a subject with whom he had a fight in an establishment located on Calle 6 with Carrera 8.

“The victim states that she was in that place conversing with her sentimental partner and some friends at the moment when two citizens arrived promoting a fight. When trying to defend himself, he is attacked with a sharp weapon, ”the National Police reported.

Calderón Ariño was taken to the ‘Marino Zuleta’ Hospital in La Paz and sent to the Santa Isabel Clinic in Valledupar where he underwent medical examinations.
According to the authorities, Calderón Ariño is in stable health conditions. In fact, no one was captured.

