Fight in the street in the center of Florence, a wounded man – Tuscany

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 06 – Quarrel degenerated into an attack this morning around 6 in via Sant’Antonino, at the corner with via Faenza, in the San Lorenzo district in central Florence: two people were involved, one of whom ended up in hospital while the other fled. The wounded man, a 36-year-old Moroccan illegally living in Italy, transported from 118 to the hospital of Santa Maria Nuova, was judged to be healable in 10 days due to a contusion to the arm and the nasal septum, and a wound to the neck probably caused by a bottled. The man, it is explained by the carabinieri who are carrying out the investigations, will be reported for violation of the legislation on immigration.



As explained by the Arma, the military intervened with the mobile radio unit following a report from two people who were attacking each other. In via Sant’Antonino, 118 rescued the 36-year-old while the second person involved in the dispute was not traced. The carabinieri of scientific investigations also intervened on the spot and found some shards of glass and traces of blood.



The investigations, it is explained, are still ongoing also to ascertain the origins of the dispute. (HANDLE).

