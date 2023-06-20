Fight of traffic agents: Medellín Mayor’s Office told official version

The Medellín Mayor’s Office ruled on what happened on June 16 in a fight between several traffic agents and citizens in the El Poblado communespecifically in Parque Lleras, one of the most exclusive in the city.

“Last Friday, June 16, during a procedure carried out by the Ministry of Mobility that sought to ensure safe mobility, a control was carried out on 10th Street with 33 in El Poblado, where a citizen opposed the imposition of the subpoena of his vehicle in an area where parking is prohibitednear the pedestrianized part of Parque Lleras,” says the statement from the Mayor’s Office of Medellín.

They assure that before the uniformed men reacted, “The citizen hit and insulted the transit agent who filled out the subpoenafor which the agent requested reinforcements and in turn requested support from the National Police”.

As soon as the Police arrived, the citizen was identified and the traffic agents proceeded to make not one, but four subpoenas and immobilize the private vehicle. Violations of the National Traffic Code are C02: parking a vehicle in prohibited places; C35: failure to carry out the mechanical technical review within the established legal term; C31: not obeying the signals of a traffic agent and D01: driving a vehicle without having obtained the corresponding driving license.

Faced with the part of the event that was recorded on video, the Medellin Mobility Secretariat He reiterated that this behavior does not reflect our institutional position and that any type of aggression deserves rejection. However, they did not communicate whether or not there were sanctions for the uniformed officers involved in the case.