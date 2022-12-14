The body of the Eurofighter pilot who crashed near Birgi military airport late yesterday afternoon was found among the wreckage of the plane. The remains of the pilot were found around twenty minutes past midnight by firefighters and by air force men who were operating in the area where the plane had crashed.

The rescuers, shortly after 21.30, managed to get close to the remains of the plane to carry out searches in the riverbed with the help of illuminating balloons.

Il