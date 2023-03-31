The Cyberspace Administration of China announced on the evening of the 31st that in order to ensure the security of the key information infrastructure supply chain, prevent cyber security risks caused by hidden product problems, and maintain national security, in accordance with the “National Security Law of the People’s Republic of China” and “Network Security of the People’s Republic of China” In accordance with the “Internet Security Review Measures”, the Cyber ​​Security Review Office conducts a cyber security review of products sold by Micron in China.

This move is considered to be one of the measures to counter the U.S. sanctions on China‘s chip development. Micron Technology‘s U.S. stock fell more than 3% before the market on the 31st.

In October last year, the United States introduced the “Chip Act” to restrict the export of wafer production tools to China in an attempt to curb China‘s wafer development. At the same time, it attempted to win over Japan and the Netherlands to further increase sanctions.

On the same day that China announced the above-mentioned measures to fight back against the United States, Japan announced on the 31st that it plans to restrict the export of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment from July to cooperate with the United States‘ measures to curb China‘s ability to manufacture advanced chips.

Japan’s trade and industry minister said in a news release that export controls will be imposed on six categories of equipment used in wafer manufacturing, including cleaning, deposition, lithography and etching. It did not target China for the measures, saying equipment makers would need to seek export licenses for all regions.

“We are fulfilling our responsibilities as a technological nation and contributing to international peace and stability,” the Japanese government said, adding that its goal was to prevent advanced technologies from being used for military purposes.

In the Netherlands, Liesje Schreinemacher, the Minister of Trade of the country, wrote to Congress on March 8 that in order to prevent semiconductor technology from falling into military use, thereby threatening global security and stability, and to ensure the advantages of Dutch semiconductor technology, it is necessary to further Expand existing export controls.

Previously, ASML, the largest chip manufacturer in the Netherlands, had been banned from exporting the “extreme ultraviolet lithography machine” (EUV) used in the manufacture of high-end chips, and the latest export ban has expanded to low-end chips. “Deep Ultraviolet Lithography Machine” (DUV). The ban is expected to be in place by this summer.

