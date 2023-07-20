Fighting between Farc dissidents in southern Colombia leaves seven dead

What happened in Putumayo

According to local authorities, the fighting between the Carolina Ramírez Front, of the EMCthe largest dissidence of the FARC, and the Border Commandos, a criminal group that is supposedly aligned with the dissidents of the Second Marquetalia began a few days ago in the municipality of Puerto Guzmán.

The mayor of this municipalityEdison Rojasreported that there is talk of 10 deaths, but that the community would have removed 8 bodies that it left on the banks of the Caquetá river so that they could be transferred to the funeral home.

The ICRC insisted on its neutral work so that these people, even if they belonged to armed groups, be rescued so that they do not become disappeared persons and because International Humanitarian Law (IHL) establishes that the bodies of people killed in combat must be treated with dignity, as well as searched, identified, collected and evacuated.

