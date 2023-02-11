The alert is maintained due to the combats that have been taking place in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Argelia, south of Cauca, and that have already completed a week.

The clashes have generated the displacement of at least a thousand people.

Other families remain confined to their homes fearing crossfire.

The public order problems have been occurring in the township of Puerto Rico, an area that according to the authorities are carried out by the ‘Carlos Patiño’ and ‘Nueva Marquetalia’ structures, both dissidents of the Farc, which for several months have maintained a dispute in various towns in southern Cauca, for control of drug trafficking routes and crops for illicit use.

Crossfire

The representative of Algeria, Daniel Imbachí, reported that two civilians were injured in the middle of the clashes and regretted that the communities were left in the middle of the crossfire, exposed to high risks.

The official said that “we already have 923 displaced persons, they are arriving in the urban area of ​​Algeria. The combats between legal and illegal armed structures continue”.

The Public Ministry official denounced that there are delays in the management and delivery of humanitarian aid to the affected people.

Likewise, other families arrived in the village of Dissiderio Zapata, where they are also being sheltered in a site that, according to Imbachí, is about to collapse due to its capacity and the number of displaced persons.

The official indicated that if the confrontations continue, they will have to be transferred to the urban area for their attention.

Photo: Mayor of Algeria

