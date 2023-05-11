Fighting in Algeria leaves a civilian injured

The public order situation in the municipality of Argelia, south of Cauca, continues to be tense due to clashes between illegal groups for territorial control.

The authorities reported a Farc dissident deada wounded civilian and several homes hit by bullets when they were caught in the crossfire that took place in the Los Pinos village, in the township of Puerto Rico, rural area of ​​Argelia.

In this area confrontations are taking place between the dissidents of the FarcCarlos Patiño structure and the Second Marquetalia.

According to the law enforcement agencies, a member of the Farc dissidents was killed in the combats.

Likewise, it indicated that a woman from the community was injured in her left arm.

It worsens

The mayor of Algeria, Jhonatan Patiño, reported that “this has had a very great psychological impact. He passes an armed group and fired shots in front of two women and some children, from the patio of his house.

The local president indicated that “the escalation of the armed conflict has left us with more than thirteen thousand people displaced, 27 massive displacements and countless families confined”.

For his part, the coordinator of the Indepaz Human Rights Observatory, Leonardo González, stated that “the main victim is the civilian population in these cases where the confrontation is in the midst of the inhabitants. We hope that the State reaches all these areas in a comprehensive way, but with roads, with schools to avoid forced recruitment”.

Classes have been suspended in the area as a way of prevention.

In addition, army troops destroyed a minefield that had been laid by illegal armed groups.

As you may recall, a week ago, an armed group assassinated the president of the Community Action Board of the corregimiento of Puerto Rico.

