fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

Israel Expanding Military Operation in Gaza Ahead of UN Security Council Vote

Israel has announced an expansion of its military operation in Gaza as the United States looks set to support a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an end to the fighting and increased aid for the besieged enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ordered residents of the Al-Bureij refugee camp in Deir al-Balah and other areas in central Gaza to move to shelters for safety, indicating a shift in the ground offensive. Previously, the military operation had focused on northern Gaza and parts of the southern side of the city.

Military officials stated that they believe they are close to defeating Hamas militants in Jabalya and the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, the last remaining Hamas strongholds in the north.

Shortly after the warning was issued, an Israeli airstrike hit the Al-Bureij refugee camp, resulting in at least three deaths and 10 injuries, according to Dr. Khalil Al Daqran, spokesperson for Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

At the same time, the UN Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution regarding Gaza, following US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s statement of willingness to support measures that call for increased aid to Gaza. The resolution also aims to allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access and create conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah reported that the death toll in Gaza has reached approximately 20,000 since October 7. The situation has led to an increased risk of famine in the enclave, as a U.N.-backed food security agency warned. The World Health Organization also raised concerns about the lack of functioning hospitals in northern Gaza and the broader danger to the health care system in the strip.

With the situation escalating, the international community is watching closely as the UN Security Council takes steps to address the crisis in Gaza.

