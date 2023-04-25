Fighting in Sudan despite announced ceasefire

Despite a promised ceasefire, fighting in Sudan continues. The agreed 72-hour ceasefire will not be fully observed, the British broadcaster BBC reported on Tuesday, citing eyewitnesses. It is still extremely dangerous on the streets of the capital Khartoum. The Arabic broadcaster Al-Jazeera reported heavy artillery fighting. According to local media, fighting continued in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, according to the United Nations, tens of thousands of people are trying to get to safety in neighboring countries. Up to 270,000 people could flee to Chad and South Sudan, it said. Many of them came from South Sudan and had already fled the violence in their homeland to Sudan. The supply situation is becoming increasingly difficult, said the UN refugee agency UNHCR. Sudan is home to over a million refugees from other countries. In addition, 3.7 million Sudanese sought protection within the country.

Many people have little or no food, said Farid Abdulkadir, head of the Sudan office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. There is also hardly any fuel left. Even before the most recent escalation, around 16 million people, around a third of the population, were dependent on international aid. The aid organizations hope to be able to provide for those in need during a ceasefire, which was due to begin at 00:00 on Tuesday night.

It is the fourth attempt at a ceasefire since the power struggle between Army General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, aka “Hemeti”, escalated in mid-April. According to the UN, at least 459 people have died since then and more than 4,000 others have been injured. In fact, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of victims is likely to be significantly higher.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday (local time) that the US, together with international partners and Sudanese civil society, are trying to put together a committee to negotiate a permanent ceasefire.

Health care has also largely collapsed since the fighting began. According to the WHO and Sudanese medical organizations, there have been repeated attacks on the facilities. In addition, there is a lack of medicines, materials and personnel everywhere because many cannot go to work for safety reasons, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.

Numerous countries have flown out their diplomats and citizens, including European countries and the USA. According to the Bundeswehr, it has evacuated around 520 people from 20 nations since Sunday. This was made possible because the fighting has eased off a bit since then. The last German evacuation flight to Jordan should take off on Tuesday evening and the Bundeswehr mission should end for the time being. In the afternoon, six German evacuation flights had already taken place. According to the Defense Ministry, a total of around 1,000 soldiers were deployed.