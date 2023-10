On Saturday night, Israel was unexpectedly attacked with hundreds of rockets from the Gaza Strip. As a result of the surprise attack by the Islamist Hamas, the Israeli army fired on more than 20 targets in the Gaza Strip. According to the local Ministry of Health, 198 people were killed and more than 1,600 were injured. According to the Magen David Adom rescue service, there are dozens of deaths in Israel. According to the army, the country is “in war mode”.

