Healthcare in Udine is enriched with a new and important machine donated by Danieli. It is a tool, costing 350 thousand euros, to be made available to the diagnostic laboratory of the hematology department.

For the layman it may seem like a machine like any other. In reality, it is a device that looks to the future to increasingly personalize therapies for leukemia patients. “We made this donation to the hematology clinic, as we are about to do for cardiology – said Gianpietro Bendetti, president of the Danieli Group -. The reason is obvious: they are areas of excellence of this hospital to which we want to make a contribution precisely because they maintain a high level of quality. Sometimes operators have to deal with obsolete equipment, tools that slow down the evolution of technology and research. We believe that tools like the one we donated also serve to motivate those who work in these departments », concluded the number one of the Buttrio spa.

Thanks to Danieli’s generosity, the machine arrived at Santa Maria della Misericordia in just fifteen days. Normally, with the bureaucracy that unfortunately holds back the public system, it would take months. And it is no coincidence that Danieli’s intervention is not the first and, fortunately, it will not even be the last. Nor is it the only one: it is thanks to private individuals that specific structures are able to guarantee services at the height.

«We will also be there in the future – Benedetti added yesterday during the meeting organized for the occasion in the Perraro room on the fourth floor of Pavilion 1 -. Our idea is always the same: to be supportive ».

And great enthusiasm for this new arrival was expressed both by the general director of Asufc, Denis Caporale, and by the rector of the University of Udine, Roberto Pinton. But above all by the director of the hematology clinic, Professor Renato Fanin. «The haematological clinic has a diagnostic laboratory managed in total autonomy and in continuous evolution. Gone are the times when it was enough to sit down at a microscope – explained Fanin – now we are discussing cells and what is inside the cells, or molecules, because pathologies such as leukemia must be investigated; an identity must be given to each individual case in order to decide the therapeutic path: target drugs have been developed “.

All this means a personalized therapy that offers more and more chances of healing and life. It is the avant-garde of medicine which, however, requires the latest generation of machinery. Thanks to Danieli’s donation, our clinic becomes one of the most advanced in Italy. The Santa Maria laboratory is the only one in the region and one of the few on a national level. A laboratory that in 2021 recorded 80 thousand performances thanks to which a hundred transplants were also made possible.L.Z.